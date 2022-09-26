Refurbished Georgian home with stunning views of town

A GEORGIAN property at the bottom of Gravel Hill is on the market, having been stylishly refurbished and modernised from top to bottom.

64, Market Place is one of a trio of early 19th century townhouses that are Grade II listed in a group with Henley’s town hall and several other buildings nearby.

There is channelled white stucco on the exterior of the ground floor, with red and grey brick walls above and traditional sash windows.

Caroline Newsome was working as an interior designer when she bought the house in 2012. She has since transformed it into a beautiful home, with a calming and harmonious colour scheme and contemporary fixtures and fittings.

“It was in fairly good condition — I lived in it for six months and then I started work on it,” says Ms Newsome. “Before I had it, and before the woman I bought it from, it was a dental surgery with an apartment above, so the configuration of the space was a little bit strange.

“There was a peculiar mesh steel floor that was there to reinforce the floor where the dental chair was, so all that came out. I developed the basement, which was a sort of store space and already dry, so I put the laundry room and another bathroom down there.

“The work was quite extensive. The ground floor was totally reconfigured and the kitchen was in a different place. I put new joists down, underfloor heating and the stone floor. The walls were all re-plastered and all the electrics, plumbing and heating are new.”

Ms Newsome removed the dividing wall between what was then two ground floor reception rooms, and this opened it up into a much bigger space with a living room at the front and a dining room in the middle.

She installed a new kitchen in the single-storey section at the back — which would have been added on to the house after it was originally built because it has a different type of brick — raising the roof and brightening it up with skylights.

The downstairs has a polished black slate floor, white walls and attractive grey paintwork, built-in shelving units and some nice lighting features.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor — one of which could be used as a home office — and a third bedroom and a bathroom on the top floor.

The bedrooms have solid oak floors and their original cast iron fireplaces, but it is the view over Henley town centre that puts the upstairs of this house in a league of its own.

Ms Newsome says: “The views from the first floor and the top floor are lovely because you see the rooftops and the green of Remenham Hill — and you get the sunrise in the morning.” Later in the day, the evening sun shines on the courtyard patio garden at the back, which is a surprisingly quiet little oasis hidden away from the hustle and bustle of town.

64, Market Place is on the market with Knight Frank estate agency with price available on application, and there is no onward chain. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 844900.