Cottage featured in TV comedy now on market

A COUNTRY cottage that featured in The Vicar of Dibley is up for sale.

The programme was one of the BBC’s most popular TV comedies, running between 1994 and 2007.

In the show, St Mary the Virgin Church in Turville appeared as the fictional St Barnabas Church in Dibley, and Church Cottage was adjoined to the home of Dawn French’s character, Geraldine Granger.

Charlie Chavasse, property agent at Savills, said: “This sale is an opportunity to own a piece of British TV history in a village that is no stranger to the spotlight.

“Film crews have been coming here since the Sixties when Cobstone Windmill featured in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“Accessed via the grounds of St Mary the Virgin Church, the front door opens into the sitting room and has a dual aspect and an open fireplace. The kitchen can be found on the other side of the property and has access to a cellar, while to the rear of the sitting room is a lobby and ground floor bathroom.

“On the first floor there are two double bedrooms with views overlooking the village green, the church and the hilltop up to Cobstone Windmill.

“Subject to planning permission there may also be an opportunity to extend the property.”

The owner of Church Cottage said: “It has been very exciting to own a property that has appeared in such a popular sitcom, and its connection with The Vicar of Dibley has often proved an interesting talking point among friends and family.

“It was lovely to see the house on screen and I hope the new owners will be very happy here.”

Church Cottage is on the market for the first time in more than 60 years, with a guide price of £900,000. For more information call Savills on (01491) 843000.