Chancellor makes cut in stamp duty tax

NEWLY-APPOINTED Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a cut in the rate of stamp duty land tax in his ‘mini-budget’ last week.

With immediate effect, the threshold at which property buyers begin to pay stamp duty has doubled from £125,000 to £250,000, while first-time buyers will only pay the duty on properties valued at £425,000 and over — up from £300,000.

Partner and head of law firm Blandy & Blandy’s residential property team, Manisha Bhula, said: “There had been speculation this week suggesting that another stamp duty holiday, as introduced during the pandemic, would form part of the mini budget. News of what are instead permanent cuts will perhaps surprise many.

“Stamp duty receipts in the UK amounted to more than £14 billion in 2021-22, compared with £8.67 billion the year before. Like the other measures announced, the government plans to plug the gap through additional borrowing and, over time, it hopes increased income tax receipts.

“Some commentators have criticised the stamp duty cut as inflationary, and stated that it will strongly favour and benefit those living in London and the South East of England.

“Today’s announcement will provide a greater degree of certainty to those on the verge of completing on a property purchase, who were faced with questions over whether to delay, and how long for, following the leaked news.

“It will of course also come as good news to those currently at any stage of a property purchase, as well as others, particularly first-time buyers, thinking of moving anytime soon.”

Charlie Chavasse, part of the residential sales team at Savills in Henley, said: “As the stamp duty cut is permanent, it is unlikely to bring the same urgency to the market as the recent stamp duty holiday.

“The biggest beneficiaries of the stamp duty changes are likely to be first-time buyers in London and the more expensive parts of South East England, where the savings on offer will make their deposit requirements look a little less daunting.

“But, given a combination of recent house price growth and increases in interest rate raises, this is not going to magically result in a surge of first-time buyer home buying activity.”

Mr Chavasse added that home buyers in Oxfordshire can expect to save a maximum of £2,500 as a result of these changes.