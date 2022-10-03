Traditional country house with international designs

A FIVE-BEDROOM house with design features cherry-picked from several European countries is on the market with Warmingham.

Acer Lodge, in Streatley, was built by Nigel Parsons and his wife Montse, not long after they got married just over 20 years ago.

It was built in what was then the grounds of Mr Parsons’ family home next door, Churn Lodge, which is about 100 years old.

The couple had a strong vision of a traditional country house with international design elements to reflect their lives and backgrounds.

Mr Parsons says: “I had worked in Finland and Scandinavia, which is why I wanted triple-glazed windows, and I wanted a basement because I originally grew up in Austria as a boy.

“My wife is Spanish, so she wanted to have a Spanish feel, and we also wanted to copy the house next door that belonged to my parents, which was an arts and crafts house from the Twenties.

“When we were designing it, we were saying ‘let’s make it all of these different countries in one’ — that’s the luxury you have when you design a house.”

The result is a thoughtfully-designed and beautiful family home, with solid wooden floors and triple-glazed windows imported from Sweden.

“It’s a very warm, well-insulated house,” says Mr Parsons. “It’s a comfortable home to be in, and all the wooden flooring and doors give it a nice natural feel.”

The external brickwork is Flemish bond — which means that the bricks are laid in a pattern of one long, one short — and this matches the style of Churn Lodge next door.

The accommodation at Acer Lodge is laid out over four floors, with the rooms at the top utilising the full height of the roof, and a basement below providing some useful extra living space. The front door opens into a large reception hall with an ash hardwood staircase that winds up through the middle of the house and is nicely illuminated by a Velux window at the top.

There is a traditional country kitchen/breakfast room, with a north-facing larder that always stays cool, and a study at the front of the house.

At the back there is a sitting room with a fireplace and windows on two sides and a family/dining room.

The property is situated on a slight slope, so there is a small area of decking outside the sitting room with wooden steps leading down to the back garden.

Upstairs on the first floor there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a sizeable fifth bedroom, another bathroom and lots of attic storage space up on the second floor.

Underneath the house is a basement, where there is a utility room and a large reception that could be used as a playroom or games/TV room.

The gardens at the front and back are fenced in and well-stocked with shrubs, hedging and trees.

Mr Parsons says: “At the back, the house looks out to the east, so you get a nice sunrise, and there is a Bramley apple tree in the garden which is 100 years old and very fruitful.” The house has a total internal area of 3,775sq ft, and a double detached garage.

The bathrooms were all updated a few years ago and there is good wi-fi and internet connection throughout.

Acer Lodge is set back from the road behind electric gates, it has views of the surrounding countryside and is within walking distance of Streatley village.

The property is on the market for the first time ever at a guide price of £2,295,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham estate agency on (01491) 874144.