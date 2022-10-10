Mini-budget leaves buyers with fewer choices

MORTGAGE products have been withdrawn and borrowing interest rates have risen sharply, following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on September 23.

There were 3,961 mortgage deals available to prospective buyers before Mr Kwarteng’s announcement, and only 2,262 just over a week later, according to financial information service Moneyfacts.

Meanwhile, major lenders including NatWest, Halifax, Virgin Money and Nationwide have increased the cost of their home loans in recent days.

This has left some home owners facing increased monthly outgoings – on top of higher food and energy bills – and many home buyers are now unable to proceed with their purchase.

The Bank of England has been steadily raising the base rate since December, in an attempt to slow down the rate of inflation, and this has led to mortgage interest rates gradually going up too.

However, this trend accelerated after the mini-budget fuelled fears of higher inflation and more interest rate hikes, which led to a dramatic fall in the value of the pound.

Henley estate agent Tim Peers said: “Covid lockdown was the last time mortgage products were being withdrawn — that caused a period of mayhem and we weren’t subjected to the possibility of a doubling of the interest rate, energy bills, inflation and so on. However, it could be worse, I remember the interest rate trebling in 1989.”

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of residential sales at Savills, said: “Our research gives a sense of just how the economic backdrop is impacting sentiment. In a recent survey of 1,000 prospective buyers across the UK, almost a third said they were having to reduce their budgets, particularly if they were reliant on borrowing.

“In the immediate future, we expect a lot of potential buyers — particularly those reliant on high loan to value borrowing — to sit on their hands, especially given the general levels of uncertainty in the mortgage markets.

“Looking a bit further out, some will press on with a reduced budget but others will step out of the market until rates return to a more accessible level. As a consequence, it’s likely we could see a period of lower transaction levels.

“We also expect different parts of the market to be affected to different degrees. First-time buyers and buy-to-let landlords, who are most reliant on mortgage debt, are likely to be the most affected, while more affluent buyers with lower debt requirements will be better able to ride things out.”