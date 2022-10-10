Family home with moorings that has extension potential

A FAMILY home overlooking the River Thames has come on the market for the first time in 40 years.

Rivertrees is in a superb location — about 10 minutes’ walk from the centre of Henley along Wargrave Road.

The four-bedroom house has white and red brick walls and is situated in just over half an acre with a big garden and surrounding trees.

The front door opens into a reception hall that leads to a traditional country kitchen and, through an archway, a separate utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

All the principal reception rooms at the back of the house overlook the river.

The spacious sitting room is well-lit by windows on three sides. It has a fireplace, a high and delicately ornate ceiling and a set of French doors that open on to the patio.

The adjacent dining room leads through a glass door into the sunroom, which has sliding doors leading out to the garden and a lift that goes up to the first floor.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms — two with river views — and three bathrooms.

The master bedroom suite has a separate dressing room with a balcony, where you can sit and watch the changing of the seasons as the boats and waterfowl pass by.

The garden is the perfect spot for outdoor games or al fresco dining, or for heading off for a day on the river.

It is well-stocked with plants, trees and shrubs and has a wide lawn as well as a stone patio and a shed.

Looking up to the house from the river, the garden is framed by two beautiful willows and other foliage. The new owner will have the option of either opening up the view or growing the canopy to provide more screening. The outdoor space could also be developed into a fabulous landscaped garden.

There is a private mooring on the riverfront, which is a great feature for anyone interested in boating.

A double garage sits at the front of the property on the side of a large paved driveway off the road with plenty of space for parking and turning. Having not been available for sale for four decades, Rivertrees represents a rare opportunity to own a beautiful property that has prime river frontage and is conveniently close to the town centre.

Although it is perfectly comfortable and habitable as it is, the house oozes potential. For someone with a creative vision, it could be successfully renovated, modernised and extended or even replaced with a stunning new house, subject to planning permission.

Rivertrees is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.5 million and there is no onward chain.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 844900.