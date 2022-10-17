Henley agent offsets carbon emissions

AN estate agent in Henley is offering to cover the cost of the first year of carbon offsetting for all new instructions received by the end of this month.

Penny & Sinclair has teamed up with Dinosaur, a Henley carbon offsetting provider, in a drive to make the town carbon neutral.

Carbon offsetting means supporting schemes that remove carbon from the atmosphere to balance our own harmful CO2 emissions at home.

Every client who wants to take part will be introduced to Jonathan Taylor-Sabine, the founder of Dinosaur, who will discuss the most appropriate scheme for them.

James Donigan, director of Penny & Sinclair, said: “The whole process is simple and straightforward. All the information we need is contained within the Energy Performance Certificate.

“The partnership gives people a genuine understanding of their homes’ carbon footprint and a simple, cost-effective solution. We very much hope that other agents will offer the scheme to their own clients.”

Anyone willing to opt into the scheme will also be supporting one of three selected projects, in Laos, Australia and Peru, all of which will work towards removing carbon from the atmosphere.

Terraclear is a social enterprise which will provide clean water access for families in Laos, which will set off a chain of benefits for the local communities, potentially saving lives in the process.

The Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Project in Australia promises to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits by halting and reversing land degradation, protecting local indigenous people, creating new industries and increasing wildlife habitats.

In Peru, a programme exists to replace terracotta stoves with a more environmentally friendly style of Improved Cookstoves intended to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information about Dinosaur visit www.offsettingrocks.com or contact Mr Taylor-Sabine on 07747 690129.