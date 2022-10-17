Contemporary property with host of traditional features

ONCE owned and completely remodelled by esteemed local architect Jeremy Spratley, number 37 Manor Road, Henley, was transformed from a Victorian cottage into a contemporary family home 20 years ago.

Many traditional features were retained as well as some of the inspired Spratley touches, such as double-height windows and imposing internal doors.

The house is now on the market for the first time in 18 years with Savills estate agents.

Spreading across 2,342 sq ft (217,58 sq m), this detached property feels much larger internally than it appears from the outside.

On the ground floor there are three reception rooms and a large kitchen/diner, utility and downstairs cloakroom.

The light and spacious entrance hall boasts a brick fireplace, an oak overmantel and slate hearth.

The smart sitting room with its attractive woodburning fireplace leads directly on to the terrace through a wide glass patio door.

At the heart of the home, accessed via stairs to a lower level, is the large contemporary kitchen and dining room, originally added by Mr Spratley during his renovation of the property.

This and the adjoining utility room were improved by the vendors about three years ago when they added new units, a double range cooker and redecorated throughout in soft, neutral colours.

The house has four double bedrooms and two modern bathrooms, one en suite and one a family bathroom, with smooth lines and muted colour schemes. A glass balustrade allows light through from the landing windows and a staircase to the eaves leads to a good-sized storage space which could be converted to make an excellent fifth bedroom.

The general feel throughout the property is warm and stylish with oak floors, exposed beams and fitted cabinetry along with plenty of concealed built-in storage space. The entrance to the house is gated, leading to a gravel drive with off-road parking space for several vehicles.

A large, private established garden laid mainly to lawn surrounds the property, incorporating several raised herb beds, a vegetable garden and established borders. There are separate decking and terrace areas with plenty of seating ideal for those family barbecues.

The detached double garage has a private, triple-aspect room above which is currently used as a home office but has multiple other potential uses such as a gym, separate accommodation for teenagers, family or friends, or even an art studio owing to its airy space and good natural light.

There is superfast internet hardwired to the office and the house to make working from home a very practical consideration.

The current vendor knew the property long before he bought it 18 years ago as he had grown up in Henley and had a friend who lived in it when they were children.

He and his family continued to improve the décor and added features to the house which have enhanced the living space.

Now their children have flown the nest, the couple have decided to enjoy their retirement by dividing their time between France and the West Country.

Manor Road is situated in a very secluded location off Peppard Lane with Drawback Hill just behind the property. There is no traffic noise, yet it is still only one mile from the bustling town centre of Henley. The surrounding countryside is a dog walker’s paradise.

The property is on the market at a guide price of £1,695,000 with Savills of Henley. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 843000.