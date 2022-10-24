Cottage that would make an ideal project for restoration enthusiasts

AN opportunity for a budding property enthusiast has just come onto the books of Sara Batting estate agents in Reading.

The Old Cottage, a characterful 17th century property in Mapledurham, has not been on the market for 68 years.

It is approached via a quiet country lane and is perfect for anyone who wants to restore a piece of English history.

Built at a time of political and social upheaval, which saw several changes of monarch, this attractive little cottage stands in its own mature grounds, nestled next to Nuney Wood.

It bears hallmarks of the Stuart period with a thatched roof and a multitude of oak beams.

A brick fireplace is the central feature of the sitting room which has beautiful bay window overlooking the leafy gardens.

A kitchen/diner, shower room, separate wc and two bedrooms are also on the ground floor.

Upstairs in the roof is another bedroom and further loft space.

Outside is a double garage and parking for up to three cars and a workshop originally built by the late owner from Chiltern flint. With planning permission, this could be transformed into a studio or annexe.

The property was purchased in 1954 by the vendor’s late husband and it is where they raised their four children and he enjoyed exploring his love of cars and craftsman hobbies.

The vendor has stated that she would love to see another couple or family take on the cottage and enjoy it as her own family did for so many years.

Owing to its scenic location and no-through traffic, Mapledurham itself has been used as a site for several films, most notably in the 1976 film The Eagle Has Landed with Michael Caine and Donald Sutherland.

Nuney Green is a picturesque hamlet surrounded by woodlands near Mapledurham and Goring Heath, seven miles from Henley, yet just 15 minutes from central Reading.

The Old Cottage is on the market at a guide price of £1million. For more information or to book a viewing, call Sara Batting on 0118 950 2341.