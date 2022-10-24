Buying and selling plans may be shelved for now

THE number of house sales falling through have remained at the same level as they were in 2019.

This means that buyers aren’t readily pulling out of sales that have already been agreed, according to Rightmove.

This may be due to people reacting with caution to the economic uncertainty and looking to proceed with downsizing plans to save money.

Others who can afford to stay put may sit out the uncertainty as,

historically, political and economic volatility is as changeable as the British weather.

This means buying and selling plans may simply be shelved, not abandoned.

There has been a four per cent increase in the number of new properties listed for sale and the price reductions are less than during the five years before the covid-19 pandemic.

More than half of estate agents said that new sellers are now open to pricing their homes realistically or would consider lower offers.

Competitive pricing is essential from the time a property goes to market as mortgages have been impacted by rising

interest rates and have become more difficult to obtain since the mini-budget.

This has forced some buyers to reflect on their finances which in turn may affect their decision as to what to buy, such as smaller homes in more affordable locations.

However, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors predicts a negative trend throughout 2023 owing to a rise in repossessions as mortgage rates soar, which will add to the supply of properties on the market.

According to the RICS residential market survey for September, new instructions and agreed sales remain lower than average.

It is hoped that the insecurity felt in the financial markets over the past few weeks will start to settle after the Government’s medium-term fiscal plan is revealed on October 31 along

with forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.