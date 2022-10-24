South-facing family home with seamless views of countryside

TREETOPS is a superb five-bedroom family home in Harpsden which is on the market with Savills in Henley.

The house is thought to have been built in the Thirties and was extended 25 years ago before being tastefully updated by the current owners.

Retired banker Mark Chapman, who grew up in Henley, moved his family into Treetops in 1999.

Now that the children have left home, he and his wife have decided to downsize to another property in Harpsden and also look for a coastal property near Chichester, where his wife grew up.

Mr Chapman loves the leafy seclusion of the area and doesn’t want to leave it behind entirely but will now have the time to enjoy the benefits of coastal living too.

It is easy to see why the couple want to keep a home in the area. Uninterrupted south-facing views across sweeping farmland give this property a semi-rural feel and yet it is only a 15-minute walk to Shiplake station and a six-minute cycle into Henley.

Buses to the local private schools run from the Shiplake war memorial every day and there are wonderful walks towards Binfield Heath.

Mr Chapman says: “Our children were always cycling to Shiplake Tennis Club across the fields from the house.” He says the house is in “one of the nicest roads in Henley”.

The road itself is lined with glorious Canadian maple trees which were planted 100 years ago in memory of Rex Mardon, eldest son of the Mardon Family, respected benefactors from Haileywood House in the same road. Rex was killed in 1918 while serving in the Canadian Regiment during the Great War and the trees, which change colour three times a year, serve as a constant reminder of his bravery.

The generous 3,107 sq ft (289 sq m) layout of the house flows from a large drawing room off which are two other reception rooms and an inner hall with a staircase and the kitchen/breakfast room can be accessed.

Also on the ground floor is an annexe, which is currently being used as a games room/study, with an en suite bedroom, sitting room and separate entrance.

This is a versatile space which can be used as a home office, guest suite, gym or for elderly relatives who can no longer manage the stairs.

The elegant contemporary kitchen is spacious and light with a very attractive brick and beamed bread oven, a feature retained from the previous owners. A good-sized island and space for a large breakfast table and chairs complete the setting.

The house in general is very light and spacious with decorative beams throughout.

The drawing room has a wall of French windows opening on to a wide terrace. There is also a wood-burning fireplace in this beautifully decorated room.

A large integral double garage has planning permission for conversion which would add another reception/cinema room, or any number of options, to improve the use of the accommodation.

On the first floor, there are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The principal en suite bedroom has French windows which open on to a south-facing balcony with spectacular views across the countryside, where the changing seasons can be observed in peace and privacy.

Mr Chapman says: “When we are sitting in our garden looking out across the fields beyond, it looks seamless, as if the entire scene belongs to us.” The house itself is set in 0.45 acres and is approached through an electric five-bar gate on to a gravel driveway with space for several vehicles.

The front garden is south-facing and laid mainly to lawn with mature hedging, shrubs and trees which ensure complete privacy.

There is a little water garden with a feature pond which is surrounded by plants to give shade for those sundowner moments and a pretty summer house with a veranda.

The rear garden is also well-screened with plenty of space for entertaining.

There is an oak-framed garage separate from the main house.

The property has plenty of storage space inside and out and with its location is the perfect investment for a growing family.

Treetops is on the market with a guide price of £2.2million. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Savills on (01491) 843000.