Families pooling resources to purchase larger homes

AS the cost of living continues to soar, people of all generations are looking for new ways to save money, re-finance their properties or pool resources by sharing accommodation.

Many baby boomers — people born between 1946 and 1964 — who have paid off their mortgage but may be finding household bills a struggle and perhaps suffering declining health, are combining their assets with their cash-strapped children and grandchildren who want to move to a larger home.

By pooling their resources and buying a larger property from the sale of the grandparents’ house or using the money to build an annexe or convert an outhouse such as a barn, the family can enjoy a symbiotic relationship.

The grandparents are on site to help with childcare while the adult children are around to support their ageing parents. This arrangement saves money on rising childcare costs and exorbitant care home fees and has the added benefit of keeping the family together, especially through these unpredictable times.

If everyone has their own space, agreements can be drawn up as to when to come together as a family and when to respect the fact that someone might need time alone. This compromise has worked successfully for many families over the years, although, in some circumstances, it may mean relocating to a cheaper area to afford a bigger house.

With this lifestyle option, if all persons are co-owners of the property then capital gains tax is not applicable as the house is the main home of each family member. Other tax implications should be carefully assessed with a qualified expert before making life-changing decisions, for the security of everyone concerned.

For the younger generation who are currently finding it difficult to get on the property ladder, co-buying a property with friends may be the answer. Instead of paying expensive rent, many people in their twenties and early thirties are seeking to invest in a share of a property as a group of up to four individuals and dividing the bills and responsibilities between them.

This allows them to buy in a better area as there is more cash available and share the cost of the deposit, legal fees and all expenses. However, a great deal of trust is needed with this arrangement as co-buying may be useful only as a short-term solution.

Personal circumstances are liable to change in these age groups which may mean that one person will need to exit the arrangement.

This means that the remaining group will need to buy them out or find someone else to move in. If someone fails to pay their share of the mortgage, then the others must step in to share that financial cost. With these potential problems in mind, it is recommended that a trust deed is drawn up to set out the details of everyone’s financial responsibilities.