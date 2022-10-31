Period house with stable that has appeal for equestrian fans

SYCAMORE Lodge is a graceful period house which is on the market with Knight Frank for the first time in almost 40 years.

Situated in the hamlet of Northend, the property is set in more than three acres of private gardens with magnificent walks nearby through the Wormsley Estate and Turville Park, home of the Vicar of Dibley TV series.

Set high in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this is an enviable location with a charming outlook across the property’s own field and paddock towards distant woodlands.

The house itself is approached through ornate gates and a brick and flint wall.

It offers more than 3,000 sq ft (278.7 sq m) of flexible accommodation. A porch leads into a spacious reception hall with wooden architraves surrounding the doors and staircase.

Two light and airy reception rooms with working fireplaces are off the main hall while further along the inner hallway is the dining room with a grand marble fireplace and glorious views of the garden. The hallway also leads to the breakfast room and the kitchen, cloakroom, utility room and study at the back of the house overlooking the gardens.

The fully fitted country kitchen boasts exposed beams and brickwork from the oldest part of the building and a door to the back garden.

The study offers a haven of peace for home working, situated in the northwest corner away from the bustle of the rest of the house and with views of the garden.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom has built-in wardrobes and large windows with views across the front garden.

There are three further bedrooms and two spacious bathrooms.

To the side of the house is a brick and flint annexe with a spacious sitting room/bedroom and bathroom. It benefits from its own entrance and would be a useful space for elderly relatives, guests or teenagers needing their privacy.

A spacious storage room next to the annexe is ideal for stowing large garden equipment.

A double garage is set back from the house and there is a driveway with room for two cars which is accessed by a five-bar gate from the lane.

The stables and paddock bordered by woodland will appeal to equestrian lovers.

For the keen gardener, there are sweeping level lawns, an apple orchard and mature shrubs, trees and several flowerbeds. There is also a secluded paved terrace, perfect for entertaining.

There is so much potential to develop the grounds.

Northend is a quiet hamlet at the top of Hambleden Valley yet has excellent transport links to all major towns and schools.

Sycamore Lodge is on the market with a guide price of £2.5million. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Nick Warner at Knight Frank on (01491) 844900.