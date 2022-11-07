Demand soars in private rental sector

THE private rental sector is currently facing a major housing shortage.

Demand is up by 20 per cent compared to last year, with properties to let down by nine per cent according to Rightmove.

In July, the average lettings agency had approximately 11 properties available to rent and 127 prospective tenants being added to their books.

Potential purchasers of buy-to-let properties are hesitant about investing in this uncertain market, especially post-pandemic and since the government’s unveiling of stringent new laws.

Those who already let out their properties are selecting prospective new tenants with extreme caution, accepting only those who are in the most stable financial position.

This has created a rise in new asking rents as landlords are raising rents to offset the increase in their related costs.

In some cases, higher mortgage repayments are also being passed on to tenants.

The cost-of-living crisis is undoubtedly driving this rental crisis, but another contributing factor affecting the housing shortage is would-be first-time buyers who are finding themselves in a situation where they can no longer afford the property they wanted and choosing instead to extend their tenancies while waiting for some stability in the markets.

Over the past four years there has been a 36 per cent increase in demand for tenants to have a personal guarantor, but now landlords are recommending prospective tenants use a company guarantor, underwritten by an insurance company, which offers the landlord added security if the tenant falls into arrears.

Owing to rising energy and general living costs, 78 per cent of tenants are already concerned about meeting their payments.

Rent guarantor companies are a relatively new service to the UK, designed to remove the pressure from landlords and tenants alike by offering security and reliability to both parties.

Such intense competition has ensured that some letting agents are receiving multiple offers from tenants offering above the asking price and higher deposits to secure a property in their preferred area, but those tenants who are proceedable with the full deposit ready and a professional rent guarantor lined up to give the landlord immediate security will be in the strongest position to pursue their chosen property.