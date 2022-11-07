Refurbished cottage set in private leafy village location

A BEAUTIFUL semi-detached four-bedroom cottage in Highmoor Cross is now on the market after being completely refurbished by current owner Selina Craig, a professional garden designer with Dicentra Designs Limited, a Henley company she started two years ago.

The new owners will benefit from Ms Craig’s expert touch and will be pleased to know she isn’t moving far — next door in fact — and has offered to continue taking care of the immaculate shared front garden.

When Ms Craig first discovered Highmoor Cross in the Chiltern Hills 18 months ago, she fell in love with the potential of 2 Stonehouse Cottages which was then a dilapidated 120-year-old cottage which had once been owned by the neighbouring Stonehouse Estate.

Having decided to move from central Henley to the peace and privacy of number two, she also bought the cottage next door with the intention of renovating one for herself and one to sell.

Fronted by the west-facing Nettlebed Estate woodland, the cottage is surrounded by trees and benefits from plenty of peaceful walks, including a two-minute amble across a field to the Rising Sun pub in Witheridge Hill, yet it is still less than five miles from Henley town centre.

Ms Craig’s incentive was to create a charming private corner in Highmoor for herself and others to enjoy, and it has been a labour of love combined with her extraordinary creative eye. The outstanding east-facing rear garden was designed by Ms Craig and is very on trend with its edible garden consisting of raised herb and vegetable beds, mixed fruit trees and seasonal plants.

With entertaining very much in mind, there is a pergola with climbing plants and plenty of seating areas for al fresco dining.

In the summer, the garden and its terraces are an explosion of colour and scent. Ms Craig designed the space to maximise the terrace by creating different levels in a manner which would be easy to maintain, yet still feel very private.

The front of the property has original exposed brick and new black timber cladding. The entrance is through a pretty canopied timber porch which steps on to a paved walkway and a private gravel drive with space for two cars.

The new owners will also share a drive with Ms Craig next door, with extra parking as an added bonus.

Inside the cottage, every available space has been cleverly utilised to offer modern open-plan living with all its conveniences. New double glazing has been installed throughout, creating a light and airy feel to the property.

On the ground floor, a practical layout includes a cloakroom/utility, separate private study for home working and dining area with French doors opening on to the terrace. Wooden herringbone flooring flows through the kitchen, dining and sitting room giving a sense of warmth to the downstairs. The fully-fitted kitchen blends into the dining area with neutral shaker-style units and a dividing breakfast bar peninsula with quartz worktop.

The long sitting room leads off from the kitchen with French windows to the rear garden and views to the front. A tiled fireplace with original wood-burning stove makes an attractive focal point to the room.

Upstairs, the generous principal bedroom with en suite and walk-in shower overlooks the rear garden. There are two further double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a large family bathroom. The property benefits from further storage space in a boarded loft above the third bedroom.

Ms Craig’s neighbours were delighted by her renovations to the property which has been tastefully extended and reconfigured to create a perfect retreat in the middle of the Highmoor woodlands, with access to top-rated pubs and restaurants in nearby Stoke Row.

2 Stonehouse Cottages is on the market for £800,000 freehold.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Philip Booth Esq estate agents on (01491) 876544.