Family home in sought-after village on market for first time in six decades

OFFERS of around £790,000 are being sought for this charming detached house in Binfield Heath which has come on to the market for the first time since it was built in the early Sixties.

Maumay, in Kiln Lane, which has been with the same family for 60 years, features three double bedrooms, an open plan sitting room and dining area, kitchen and bathroom, and has excellent potential to extend, subject to planning permission.

Double French windows open on to a paved patio and a large, rear south facing garden, with fruit trees, mature hedges and borders, of just under a quarter of an acre. There is an outside toilet, and useful attached store. To the front is a small garden facing on to the lane, and shingle driveway to the garage.

One of the bedrooms is on the ground floor and could easily be used as a study, while upstairs are the two good-sized double bedrooms and family bathroom.

There is an understairs storage cupboard, and attractive original parquet flooring in the entrance hall. The property benefits from gas central heating and double-glazed windows throughout.

Kiln Lane is a quiet, much sought-after private road that is accessed off Common Lane, Binfield Heath, and comes out on the outskirts of Shiplake, close to Shiplake Church of England Primary School, rated good by Ofsted. The property benefits from gas central heating and double-glazed windows throughout. Binfield Heath, is a sought-after pretty village with recreation ground, shop, post office, pub and restaurant. There are regular bus services to Henley, under four miles away, and to Reading, five miles away.

The property is in council tax band E and is in good order throughout. It is a lovely family home which must be viewed to appreciate the area, space, and accommodation on offer, with potential to extend. There is no onward chain.

For more information or to arrange a viewing call Davis Tate estate agents on (01491) 412345 or Johnsons Independent Property Agents, Epsom Downs, on (01372) 721722.