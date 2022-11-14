High street regarded central part of community

IN many parts of the UK, the high street is facing challenges for retailers with ever increasing rentals and decreasing footfall, pushing traders to move online to meet their markets and reduce overheads, or moving to premises in out-of-town retail parks where the problems of rising car park charges and local congestion are not an issue.

The pandemic certainly accelerated the demise of some city centres, but the changes were being felt for several years prior to the lockdowns of 2020.

However, despite dire predictions over the past few years, 31 per cent of people are now choosing to shop more on their local high street than before the pandemic.

Perhaps a new appreciation has overtaken the population who for so long were confined to their homes. In fact, 71 per cent of adults want to see greater government support for high street businesses.

However, the high street is also a central part of any community and meeting places such as coffee shops and hospitality venues are still thriving in many towns such as Henley.

Pop-ups are a growing and very popular trend with rents based on turnover and new ideas are constantly being sought on how to meet the changing demands of communities across Britain.

Buyers looking for properties to meet their lifestyle needs will look at what is important to them in the locality and which facilities they will be using most often.

Market Financial Solutions conducted an independent survey of 2,000 adults throughout the UK to find out what makes up a great local high street, which will attract new house buyers to the area. The results were surprising.

In top place, 91 per cent of adults said that a post office was a very important element on a high street, with supermarkets following behind at 89 per cent. Even more surprisingly, healthcare, including GPs, dentists and opticians came in third place at 87 per cent.

Hairdressers at 73 per cent came above restaurants and takeaways at 70 per cent and 68 per cent of adults thought that cafés and coffee shops were an important feature to a high street, below pubs at 61 per cent. Languishing at the bottom of the list were fashion shops and home décor at 40 per cent and gyms and fitness studios were at 36 per cent.

So, posting a letter, a trip to the doctor, followed by a haircut and a coffee may suggest an older demographic response to the survey, but it is nevertheless important to understand what entices house buyers to certain towns by looking at what makes up our local high street.

Maybe the future is beginning to look brighter for the high streets of Britain, in spite of the gloomy pre-pandemic predictions.