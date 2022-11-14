Town centre family property has renovation potential

HERE is an opportunity for a renovation project in the heart of Henley.

No 48 New Street is on the market with Robinson Sherston estate agents.

The property is a three-bedroom cottage in the town centre, opposite the Kenton Theatre and a minute’s walk from the river.

New Street is a designated conservation area lined with elegant period properties, all Grade II listed to protect the genteel feel of this desirable road.

The family of Vanessa Lakatos bought the property when it was a commercial business and turned it into a private residence in which she and her family have lived for 30 years.

All the properties along this side of New Street are of Tudor origin and have benefited from frontage makeovers.

Built around 1550, No 48 spent part of its existence as a builder’s merchants a century ago.

There are still folding doors at the side of the building where horses and carts would go through to the many outbuildings at the rear and all the corners are curved to allow the safe passage of the animals. The south-facing walled garden behind the cottages is secluded with leafy burgage land behind it.

Mrs Lakatos says: “It is all trees and birdsong.” The outbuildings are perfect for any number of uses, such as a home office, summer house, outside kitchen or guest suite. There is also the potential to add a second storey. The rear courtyard has a two-storey building with large storeroom below and an office on the first floor. The building connects to a large L-shaped store, workshop and cabin. The family also installed a full-sized commercial pizza oven for parties in the garden. The overall internal space totals 2,350 sq ft and there are period details everywhere.

Inside the main house, there are exposed brick walls, fireplaces and beams, giving an atmosphere of cosy charm.

On the ground floor there are three reception rooms, a light and pretty kitchen and a modern bathroom. The family room and inner hall from the kitchen lead out into the garden.

A wood-burning stove set into a brick fireplace is a welcoming feature of the beamed sitting room.

Three further bedrooms are found upstairs.

Mrs Lakatos opened a shop on the ground floor called Deep Clothing in 1996 but moved the business to Reading Road in 2004 when her children needed more room and the downstairs was returned to living space.

The shop has since closed and the children are now at university.

Mrs Lakatos said the family had loved living at No 48, especially as the children were able to walk everywhere in town safely, and having the Kenton Theatre so close was a bonus.

Mrs Lakatos, who plans to remain in Henley after selling the cottage, says: “It has so much potential.

“I hope whoever takes it on will make it amazing and realise it has so many possibilities. To have so much space in the middle of the town is rare.”

No 48 New Street is on the market for £925,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911.