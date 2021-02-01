Crossings comments

Monday, 01 February 2021

PLANS to build pedestrian crossings on two busy Henley streets have been put out to public consultation.

Oxfordshire Country Council, the highways authority, wants to install a controlled “puffin” crossing on Marlow Road, about 25m south of the entrance to the Swiss Farm camping and caravan site.

It also plans a zebra crossing near the public garden on Gravel Hill, almost 20m east of the junction with Hop Gardens.

Both have been in the pipeline for some time following representations from Henley Town Council.

Comments must be left at consultations.oxfordshire.
gov.uk by February 26.

