BBC will still seek scoops, says DG

THE director-general of the BBC has said that its journalists will not stop going after scoops.

Tim Davie, who lives in Peppard, said that he wanted his journalists to “bravely break news stories” but to do so in the right way.

He was speaking following the publication of Lord Dyson’s report which criticised the methods used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

Mr Davie told Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday: “We have an incredible set of people here, we’ve got strong editorial guidelines.

“We have had failings in this instance but this should not strip us of our ambition to go after people in power who are abusing power, going after scoops, call it what you will, but we absolutely need to break ground in our journalism.

“There is no other organisation in the world that interrogates itself so actively, who goes after stories in the way we do, who investigates itself. That’s a precious thing and we need to protect it.

“I want our journalists to be brave, confident and one of my worries about this affair is that is undermined in any way, shape or form.

“Absolutely we should be an organisation that is bravely breaking news stories, going after scoops in the right way.”

Mr Davie, who became head of the corporation in September, said previously that the findings of the inquiry represented a “dark day” for the corporation but insisted a lot had changed in 25 years.

He said: “There’s no doubt that reform needs to continue apace but I think there are balances.

“This was 25 years ago. I could list the fact that we have changed our governance system twice profoundly, governors, trust going through to the board we have now with non-exec directors we’ve had a number of new editorial guidelines going through the system.

“I have to say that I am very proud of the BBC today and how it operates but I think you have to reflect on this as it was very, very serious.

“There’s no doubt that it is not just the technical policies we need to look at just to make sure we take all these learnings but also cultural.”

Lord Dyson found Bashir was unreliable and dishonest and the corporation fell short of its standards when answering questions about the interview.

Bashir told the Sunday Times he that “never wanted to harm” Diana. He said: “Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents.”

On having showed her brother Earl Spencer forged bank statements, he said: “Obviously I regret it, it was wrong, but it had no bearing on anything.”

The inquiry described an internal probe led by former director-general Lord Hall in 1996 into what happened as “woefully ineffective”.

Lord Hall, who lives in Henley, has resigned as chairman of the National Gallery. In a statement, he said: “I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility.”