Monday, 14 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

More hours

THE Fish charity in Sonning Common has extended its opening hours.

The office in Lea Road is now open from 9am to noon every weekday.

Meanwhile, the charity is looking for an office cleaner to work an hour a week.

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33