More hours

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
Monday, 14 June 2021
THE Fish charity in Sonning Common has extended its opening hours.
The office in Lea Road is now open from 9am to noon every weekday.
Meanwhile, the charity is looking for an office cleaner to work an hour a week.
For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.org.uk
14 June 2021
More News:
Disabled children learn to go shopping independently
A CHILDREN’S home in Sonning Common has taught ... [more]
POLL: Have your say