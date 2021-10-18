Monday, 18 October 2021

Open longer

THE Fish charity in Sonning Common has extended its opening hours. 

The office in Lea Road is now open every weekday from 9.30am to noon instead of 11.30pm. 

This is to allow office volunteers time for administrative work at the start of each day. 

