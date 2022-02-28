WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
THE next Sonning Common jumble trail will take place on Sunday, April 24 from 11.30am to 3pm.
Residents are asked to donate £5 to take part in the trail, which is organised by Jules Cook in aid of the village primary school.
To take part or to access the locations, visit the trail’s Facebook page or email socojumbletrail@gmail.com
28 February 2022
More News:
WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff
WATLINGTON climate action group has received an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say