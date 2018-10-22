Monday, 22 October 2018

War display

MEMENTOS from the First World War will be displayed at St Nicholas’s Church in Rotherfield Greys from November 8 to 11.

The exhibition will feature the lives of those men from the parish who served in the comflict.

The parish council is looking for stories, images and artefacts to include. If you can help, email jane@lindon
pryce.demon.co.uk

