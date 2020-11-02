Time to remember

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
Monday, 02 November 2020
REMEMBRANCE services will be held at All Saints’ Church in Peppard and St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End on Sunday, November 8 at 10.50am.
A service will be held at Christ the King in Sonning Common at 9.30am.
For residents of Bix and Pishill, there will be a remembrance service at St James’ Church in Bix at 10.44am. This will be marked with a flypast by helicopters from RAF Benson before the ceremony.
Worsippers are asked to observe social distancing and to wear face masks.
There will also be a short Remembrance Day service outside St James’ Church on November 11 at 10.45am.
