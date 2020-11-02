Time to remember

REMEMBRANCE services will be held at All Saints’ Church in Peppard and St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End on Sunday, November 8 at 10.50am.

A service will be held at Christ the King in Sonning Common at 9.30am.

For residents of Bix and Pishill, there will be a remembrance service at St James’ Church in Bix at 10.44am. This will be marked with a flypast by helicopters from RAF Benson before the ceremony.

Worsippers are asked to observe social distancing and to wear face masks.

There will also be a short Remembrance Day service outside St James’ Church on November 11 at 10.45am.