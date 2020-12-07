Poppy total

Stalemate over cash to fund Bloom bid
NEGOTIATIONS over the funding for Goring’s entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 December 2020
MORE than £1,500 was raised by the Kidmore End branch of the Royal British Legion during this year’s Poppy Appeal.
David Young, honorary appeal organiser, said: “This year has been a difficult for the appeal, as with many other charities.
“However, I am pleased to say that everyone has come together as I organised the local collection for my 25th year. We have raised a fantastic £1,506.24.
“The figure is slightly down on previous years for obvious reasons as our volunteers were unable to collect door-to-door but the community has done us proud again in difficult times.
“A huge thank-you to everyone.”
07 December 2020
More News:
POLL: Have your say