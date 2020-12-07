Poppy total

MORE than £1,500 was raised by the Kidmore End branch of the Royal British Legion during this year’s Poppy Appeal.

David Young, honorary appeal organiser, said: “This year has been a difficult for the appeal, as with many other charities.

“However, I am pleased to say that everyone has come together as I organised the local collection for my 25th year. We have raised a fantastic £1,506.24.

“The figure is slightly down on previous years for obvious reasons as our volunteers were unable to collect door-to-door but the community has done us proud again in difficult times.

“A huge thank-you to everyone.”