Monday, 07 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Poppy total

MORE than £1,500 was raised by the Kidmore End  branch of the Royal British Legion during this year’s Poppy Appeal.

David Young, honorary appeal organiser, said: “This year has been a difficult for the appeal, as with many other charities.

“However, I am pleased to say that everyone has come together as I organised the local collection for my 25th year. We have raised a fantastic £1,506.24.

“The figure is slightly down on previous years for obvious reasons as our volunteers were unable to collect door-to-door but the community has done us proud again in difficult times.

“A huge thank-you to everyone.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33