Remembrance Sunday parade

A REMEMBRANCE Day parade and wreath-laying service will take place in Watlington on Sunday, November 14.

The participants, who will be accompanied by the Watlington Concert Band, will walk from the town hall to the memorial in High Street, starting at 10.45am.

On Saturday, November 13, two remembrance walks will take place, leaving from the cross at 11am and 2pm.

Both will be led by Tim Horton and are free but donations to the Poppy Appeal will be welcome.

