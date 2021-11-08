Memorial returns

A REMEMBRANCE parade will take place in Benson on Sunday, November 14 at 10.30am.

Hundreds of people normally attend the parade, which goes along High Street to the war memorial and is led by the personnel from RAF Benson, members of the Royal British Legion, veterans, scouts, cubs, guides and brownies.

After the parade reaches the memorial, the names of servicemen from the parish who died in the world wars and those who died while serving at RAF Benson post-1945 will be read out.

The ceremony includes the sounding of the Last Post, a two-minute silence and

Reveille before poppy wreaths are laid.

Roads around the memorial will be closed to traffic during the service.

The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and there will not be a rembrance service at St Helen’s Church this year.