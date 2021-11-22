Children take part in outdoor act of remembrance to mark Armistice Day

PUPILS at Rupert House School in Henley attended an outdoor service to mark Armistice Day.

About 50 parents and staff attended the act of remembrance, which was held on the school’s all-weather pitch on Thursday last week.

Headteacher Nick Armitage welcomed everyone before a number of year six pupils spoke about why it is important to remember the fallen.

They recited the poems For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon and In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.

The children then stood in silence while the Last Post was sounded followed by a one-minute silence.

Amateur historian Mike Willoughby, who compiled a record of all the servicemen from the Henley area who died in the world wars, gave a short speech.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, then led the school in prayer before a number of wreaths made by pupils were placed in the school’s garden of remembrance.

Mr Armitage said: “The importance of remembering the past and the sacrifices that were made for the children cannot be underestimated.

“It is about avoiding conflict in the future and encouraging the children to want to live peaceful lives.”

Mr Willoughby, who wore a First World War soldier’s uniform, said: “You could see the sincerity that emanates from the pupils and staff. The headmaster should be very proud of them.”