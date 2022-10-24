Legion flags

NEW flags and lamp post signs will be displayed in Wargrave to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Wargrave Parish Council is to spend up to £100 on two “Lest we forget” flags at £15.99 each, which will be flown in the week before and after the day, with the remaining cash used to buy Tommy lamp post signs.

The flags and signs are made by veterans employed by Royal British Legion’s social enterprise, Britain’s Bravest Manufacturing Company, and proceeds go to the Legion.