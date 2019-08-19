Get closer to nature with this award-winning riverside retreat

AN award-winning house on steel stilts is on the market at £2.625 million.

Cherry Eyot, on the watery banks of the River Loddon and St Patrick’s Stream, was crowned the best remodelled house in Britain in the 2006 Grand Designs Awards.

Modernist John Pardey was the highly acclaimed architect behind its unique design, which is contemporary, sleek and bright throughout.

All of the property’s living accommodation is high above ground, with views of the two-acre garden, the fields in the distance and 650ft of leafy green river frontage.

Cherry Eyot is perched in a quiet location on a private road in Wargrave, not far from where the River Loddon intersects with the River Thames and within easy reach of the facilities of the Val Wyatt Marina. An impressive structure made of steel, glass, dark grey brick and timber cladding, it bathes in natural light and fresh air.

An external staircase leads up to the front door and a reception hall in the middle of the house. Down a few steps, there is a living room with an extra high ceiling and a whole wall of glass doors that open on to a sun terrace with a railing.

On a slightly higher level, the living and dining room has a modern fireplace and opens on to a separate balcony that wraps around two of its walls.

The kitchen and breakfast room is fitted with Gaggenau appliances and a range cooker set within a central island.

There are five bedrooms, one of which has ensuite facilities, and two bathrooms with Burgbad fittings.

Three of the bedrooms have their own balconies – the perfect spot for drinking an early morning cup of coffee to the sound of birdsong and the river burbling by.

Underneath the house are some cleverly designed additional spaces, including a sheltered area of decking with a large built-in barbecue that shares the chimney flue with the living and dining room above.

There is also a wine cellar, a utility room and a garden store underneath the house, along with a concealed storage space for outdoor equipment such as kayaks or canoes. There is a triple car port off the drive, underneath the three bedrooms with the balconies, where cars can be kept out of view and protected from the rain.

The property comes complete with a large mature garden and three river moorings.

• Cherry Eyot on Loddon Drive in Wargrave is being jointly marketed by Savills on (01491) 843000 and Knight Frank on (01491) 844900.