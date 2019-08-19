Thousands expected at Rewind festival over weekend

THOUSANDS of people will converge on Remenham this weekend for the Rewind South festival.

The Eighties revival event, which is now in its 11th year, will be held on Temple Island Meadows from today (Friday) until Sunday.

Up to 23,000 people can attend each day following an increase in the capacity agreed by Wokingham Borough Council earlier this year.

The organisers had hoped to gradually increase the capacity from 20,000 to 30,000 by 2022, but this was limited following opposition from residents.

This year’s line-up of artists is said to be the most diverse to date with headliners Lulu, Michael Bolton and Grandmaster Flash.

Event manager Katt Lingard said: “Following our milestone 10th anniversary last year, we are excited to take Rewind into the future with a celebration of not just Eighties artists but also legends whose influence spans far beyond the decade.

“We are welcoming a host of fantastic artists, who will be performing at the festival for the very first time. It’s going to be a fantastic three days with something for everyone.”

The festival will kick off with Cinema Paradiso and a screening of Grease, while hip-hop DJ Grandmaster Flash will perform on the Riverside Stage.

On Saturday, it’s the turn of Lulu, who headlined at Henley Festival alongside boy band Blue in 2012.

Bolton, who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, will perform on Sunday. Other performers include Motown superstars the Four Tops, led by founder member Abdul Fakir, Belinda Carlisle, Paul Young, Midge Ure, Heaven 17 and From The Jam.

As well as music, there will be comedy with Milton Jones and Angela Barnes, among others. Other attractions include DJ sets, family sports workshops, circus skills and giant bubble parties.

The car park will open from noon today and the campsite from 2pm.