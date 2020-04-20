Rewind is cancelled

THIS year’s Rewind Festival has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of the Eighties-themed event, which was due to be held on Temple Island Meadows in Remenham from August 14 to 16, say they have told the artists who were due to perform and all the agencies that were selling tickets.

A Rewind spokesman said: “We are saddened to announce that Rewind will no longer take place this year.

“The health and safety of all Rewinders, the artists, staff and community will always be our top priority and it became clear that

rescheduling the festival was unavoidable.

“We look forward to seeing you all in 2021. For now stay safe, stay home and look after each other.”

Next year’s Rewind will take place from August 20 to 22. Existing admission tickets and related facilities such as parking, glamping, boat moorings and VIP areas will all be carried over.

The festival, now in its 12th year, was due to feature Wet Wet Wet and Jimmy Somerville and his Big Band-Tastic Boogie as headliners.

It was meant to open with a Queen tribute show to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation.