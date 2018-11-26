Lock refurb

Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
Monday, 26 November 2018
A TOTAL of £400,000 is to be spent improving Caversham lock.
The Environment Agency will be refurbish the concrete-lined lock chamber as part of its annual winter programme of infrastructure work along the River Thames.
A structural survey will be carried out at Whitchurch lock.
26 November 2018
