Swim voted best again

ALL four of Henley Swim’s annual events have received high praise in the annual Racecheck Awards.

The Thames Marathon was awarded the best UK swim for the third year in a row.

More than 850 swimmers took part in the 14km marathon from Henley to Marlow last August.

The Henley Classic, the Club to Pub swim and the Outdoor Swimmer Henley Swim Festival all achieved gold for the first time.

The awards are based on rating from event participants and less than 20 events reached the standard of 4.8 out of 5 needed to receive gold.

The Thames Marathon was rated 4.91, while the Henley Classic received 4.88 and the Club to Pub 4.87.

Henley Swim was the only organisation to achieve gold across the board.

Racecheck will provide the company with a badge to support its marketing of this year’s events.

Juliet Hume, director of operations, for Henley Swim, said: “We couldn’t put on our events without our swimmers and now their reviews have made us award winners.

“Receiving positive and constructive reviews from them is vital to help us improve our events.

“We are now looking forward to continuing to build our community and to further improve our events in 2020 — aiming for 5/5 all round.”