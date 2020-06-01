Return to boating

POWERED boats can return to the River Thames at Henley from Monday.

Owners can also now visit their boats in moorings to check on them or carry out maintenance.

At Goring, Whitchurch, Mapledurham, Caversham, Sonning and Shiplake, all forms of boating can resume and the public power system is in operation at all locks. The same does not yet apply to Hambleden and Hurley.

The Environment Agency has surveyed the river and marked any hazards such as sunken boats or fallen trees.

A fallen tree is restricting the downstream lock at Temple Lock, which should be navigated with great care.

For more information, email waterwaysthames@

environment-agency.gov.uk