Girl, four, pulled from river by mystery men

A MOTHER wants to trace two strangers to thank them for rescuing her young daughter from the River Thames.

Jo Fox was with her two children and her parents walking along the Thames Path in Remenham on Sunday when four-year-old Bea lost control of her bicycle and plunged into the water.

The incident happened near Upper Thames Rowing Club at about 1pm but Mrs Fox didn’t actually see what happened as Bea had sped off ahead and she lost sight of her.

It was only when she spotted her daughter sitting on the riverbank soaking wet that she realised what had happened. The men had pulled Beam her pink bike and her shoes out of the water but they had vanished before Mrs Fox had a chance to thank them properly or ask them their names.

She said: “It took me a second to work out what had happened. It was pretty shocking but amazing to witness such heroic behaviour and I’m so grateful.

“I would like to say a huge thank-you to them both. They are absolute heroes and I dread to think what might have happened if they hadn’t been there. We could have easily walked by and not realised Bea had fallen in, which is horrifying to think about.

“She had got herself a bit excited and was really whizzing along.

“The men acted so quickly and I can’t thank them enough or express how grateful I am. It could have been so much worse and the idea of losing your child is the worst possible scenario you can think of as a parent.”

Mrs Fox was with Bea, son Sam, eight, and her parents Richard and Lorraine, while her husband Richard was at home in High Wycombe.

They had parked in Remenham, near St Nicholas’ Church, and walked to Mill Meadows in Henley where they spent about 40 minutes and had an ice cream before setting off back to the car.

It was on their way back that Bea sped off on her bike.

Mrs Fox added: “She does that sort of thing all the time and so does her brother, but they normally stop around the corner.

“There were about two minutes where I lost sight of her. We just assumed she was ahead and was being careful.

“We couldn’t see her anywhere and then suddenly I glanced to my left and did a bit of a comedy double-take.

“I looked at this little girl and it took me a moment to realise it was my daughter. I didn’t recognise her for a second.

“I saw this guy sitting next to her and there was someone else fishing her bike out of the river. It took him a couple of attempts.

“I just dropped my bag and sunglasses and gave her a big hug.

“These two guys gave her a towel and I thanked them profusely. I wiped her down and gave the towel back and they just went off into the distance so I didn’t get the chance to ask them who they were.”

Mrs Fox said Bea told her she had lost control of the bike, adding: “She said she had stopped pedalling but I’m not sure if she was using the brakes.

“We have taught both children to swim and how to stay afloat but I was obviously very shocked to see what had happened.

“This was her first proper ride out on her bike. It is second-hand and it probably came out of the water cleaner than when it went in.”

Mrs Fox says Bea quickly recovered and now wants to write the men a thank-you card and give them heart-shaped chocolates.