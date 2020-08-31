Brothers-in-law tell how they saved girl from river

TWO men have told how they saved a four-year-old girl from drowning in the River Thames.

James Hartley and Oli Henderson were branded heroes after rescuing four-year-old Bea Fox who had lost control of her bicycle on the towpath and plunged into the water in Remenham.

As the Henley Standard reported last week, the men left the scene before the girl’s family, who were with her but a short way behind, could get their names to thank them.

Now the pair, who are brothers-in-law, have come forward.

Mr Hartley, 30, and Mr Henderson, 37, were on a narrowboat on the river near Upper Thames Rowing Club at Sunday lunchtime last week when they saw Bea’s accident.

They both jumped into the water and pulled the girl to the saftey of the bank and then retrieved her pink bike and shoes, which had sunk.

Mr Hartley, who is a doctor at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, said: “I just remember seeing it out of the corner of my eye.

“Somebody came off the towpath and went head first into the water.

“I wanted to see if they were able to stay up in the water and it was apparent that it was a little girl and she had her helmet around her neck and her bike had sunk.

“She was clearly struggling and we realised we had to do something quickly because the water was fairly deep.

“We both jumped into the water fully clothed. I got to her first and my main concern was just getting her head out of the water. I didn’t want her to swallow any.

“When Oli came over, we managed to get her up to the bank.

“I was reassured medically that she was breathing okay and that her colour was right.

“After that we just comforted her. She was crying to start with but that seemed like a good sign.”

Mr Henderson, an accountant from Edinburgh who is married to Mr Hartley’s sister, Anna, said: “It was all a bit of a blur.

“We were just going down the river and we weren’t particularly paying much attention and then all of a sudden I saw this little girl cycle head first into the water. A second went by just to see if she was going to be able to climb out but we could see she was struggling and we just jumped in after her.

“She was in a little bit of shock but she was a very brave girl.

“There was nobody else around and we just acted instinctively. We were both fully clothed and Bea was more worried about her bike — she kept asking, ‘Where’s my bike?’ and we managed to pull that out as well.

“The water was actually very deep so it is a good job we were there to see what happened.”

As the men gave Bea towels to dry off, her mother Jo, brother Sam, eight, and grandparents Richard and Lorraine arrived.

A few minutes before, they had all been walking along the towpath together when Bea cycled ahead so they lost sight of her.

Mr Henderson said: “Her family were obviously in a little bit of shock.”

Mr Hartley said: “I explained to her mum what had happened but I didn’t want to make her worry any more than necessary.”

The drama lasted about 10 minutes before the men left on their boat, which belongs to Cedric Nixon, the partner of Mr Hartley’s mother in Rockwell End, whom they were visiting.

Mrs Fox, from High Wycombe, was desperate to pass on her gratitude so she appealed on social media to track them down and they received the message after a number of online shares.

She said: “We had no idea where they lived, or if they were just visiting, and I didn’t get a chance to ask for their names before they left.

“I put a message out on Facebook and it got shared into other groups that I wasn’t a member of.

“There was a chain of different people who managed to pass it on and made sure it got back to me.

“I haven’t spoken to them over the phone but we have shared messages online.

“I was just so grateful and thankful to them because it could have been a lot worse and they were both just so kind and understanding.

“Bea wants to make a card and some heart-shaped chocolates. They have given us their addresses, so we will start crafting. It is nice to be able to send them something and show them how grateful we are.

“This is something we won’t be forgetting in a hurry, that’s for sure.”