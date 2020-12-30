Man survives 45 minutes in river

A MAN is recovering after being swept more than three miles downstream in the River Thames before being rescued.

Police said he went into the water in Thames Street in Sonning at 8.30am on Monday and the alarm was raised by passers-by.

He was pulled out of the water at Bushnell’s Marina, off Watermans Way, Wargrave, about 45 minutes later.

Members of the public and police officers rescued the man, who is believed to be in his fifties.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Thanks to the quick thinking and vigilance of the local community and local officers, the man was safely rescued from the water.”

The man was given oxygen by firefighters called to the scene and then taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for treatment for mild hypothermia. South Central Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Wokingham Road and Whitley Wood in Reading and Mortimer along with a specialist vehicle from Maidenhead and the water rescue unit and boat from Caversham Road fire station in Reading.

Meanwhile, householders and businesses in Wargrave and Shiplake have been warned about the risk of flooding.

The Environment Agency says that levels of the River Thames are high due to heavy rainfall so isolated property flooding is expected, especially in Shiplake.

No more substantial rain is forecast but the levels are expected to remain high for the next few days.

The agency says it is monitoring the river and its teams are checking local flood defences as well as operating weirs to reduce the risk.

Residents are urged to avoid using low-lying footpaths near rivers and streams.

A similar warning is in effect for Purley, on the opposite side of the Thames from Mapledurham.

The river is likely to rise across the Henley area but without any risk to property.

In the past week, parts of the towpath at Mill and Marsh Meadows have flooded.

Low-lying areas of Sonning, Caversham and Goring have become waterlogged in places.

To check the risk of flooding where you live, visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/

