£500 grant for bridge campaign

THE campaign to build a river crossing between Wargrave and Shiplake has been awarded a £500 grant.

The Wargrave-Shiplake Bridge Campaign, which was formed last summer, asked Wargrave Parish Council for the money in order to investigate potential sites for the footbridge and to establish land ownership.

Once sites have been identified, plans will be drawn up and public consultation carried out.

Knight Architects, of High Wycombe, have offered free support in the early stages of the project.

The firm designed a new bridge which has been built in Taplow and the campaigners believe this is a good example for them to follow.

The parish council has already provided some help with mapping software.

Michael Etwell, who is the council’s representative on the campaign committee, told a council meeting: “We’re now at the stage where we’re looking at developing a consultation.

“The consultation will explain the work we’ve carried out in identifying potential sites and to develop that into a shortlist but that will require definitive land ownership and consultation.

“It would be very helpful to develop a website for communication and progress.

“Support is really needed now to enable project development. The architects have been very supportive, with no charge to date, but if we want them to carry out more definitive work there could be a charge.”

Council chairman Dick Bush said: “At this stage, I think we should be trying to encourage the committee. Any other funding for building is a decision for another day.”

In 1997, South Oxfordshire District Council approved an application by Wokingham Borough Council for a foot and cycle bridge across the River Thames.

Residents of Shiplake mounted a campaign against the idea and it was never realised due to a lack of funding and the consent expired after five years.

In the original plans, the suggested site was the railway bridge, which originally had two tracks.

The Henley branch line from Twyford is now single-track but the cylinders that supported it are still standing.

The idea was to seek funding from the Millennium Commission for a tourist attraction.

The campaign group is also investigating the possibility of a seasonal ferry service as a stopgap measure and has consulted Hobbs of Henley and Val Wyatt Marine in Wargrave as well as the Environment Agency.

In an online survey carried out last year, 940 out of 1,000 respondents were in favour of a new bridge.