Monday, 01 March 2021

Silly boys

Silly boys

TWO boys were seen jumping off a bridge in Wargrave on Friday.

Lisa Anacora (left), owner of Val Wyatt Marine, saw the pair enter the water from the bridge that connects Wargrave Road to the island over the backwater at about 5.40pm.

She said: “Amazingly, they didn’t seem to hurt themselves and managed to swim to shore and get out. They’re fortunate that they were able to. The river can be lethal in the current conditions. Strong currents, a lot of debris and being incredibly cold, means it can be fatal.

“If you have a soggy teenager, please encourage them to stay away from the water.”

