And where’s my van part?

ONE of three vans belonging to Mrs Nahum’s business has been out of action for almost two months because of delays obtaining a spare part from France.

The diesel vehicle has a fault with its starter mechanism and Newtown Car Services, of Newtown Road in Henley, is still waiting for a component which is believed to be caught up in a customs issue.

Mrs Nahum, who took the vehicle in just before Christmas, said: “Before Brexit, a lot of companies worked to a ‘just in time’ system where they only ordered things as needed but now some are looking to keep their own stock.

“I’ve been able to loan a personal vehicle to the company as I couldn’t get by without it but not everyone has that option. Some firms would have had to hire one, which is a cost that no one would expect.

“I feel sorry for the garage as they’ve been very good about it and are doing all they can but I believe there’s a big backlog of parts that aren’t arriving.”