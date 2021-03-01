Monday, 01 March 2021

And where’s my van part?

Gillian Nahum

ONE of three vans belonging to Mrs Nahum’s business has been out of action for almost two months because of delays obtaining a spare part from France.

The diesel vehicle has a fault with its starter mechanism and Newtown Car Services, of Newtown Road in Henley, is still waiting for a component which is believed to be caught up in a customs issue.

Mrs Nahum, who took the vehicle in just before Christmas, said: “Before Brexit, a lot of companies worked to a ‘just in time’ system where they only ordered things as needed but now some are looking to keep their own stock.

“I’ve been able to loan a personal vehicle to the company as I couldn’t get by without it but not everyone has that option. Some firms would have had to hire one, which is a cost that no one would expect.

“I feel sorry for the garage as they’ve been very good about it and are doing all they can but I believe there’s a big backlog of parts that aren’t arriving.”

