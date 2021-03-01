Pick it up, says ‘champion’

A “THAMES Champion” was appointed by South Oxfordshire District Council in July to focus efforts on looking after the river.

Jo Robb is a Green Party councillor who represents Woodcote and Rotherfield. Her duties involve promoting and encouraging sustainable use of the river, improving access and protecting biodiversity.

She said Ms Lambourne’s discovery of so much rubbish was “bitterly disappointing”, adding: “I share Lynne’s despair.”

Councillor Robb continued: “The floodwaters brought a huge amount of litter and it does disgust me.

“But it is also not entirely surprising. What we need to recognise is that most of what goes on to roadside verges and pavements will at some point end up in our rivers and, by extension, our oceans.

“It is important to raise awareness and we absolutely have to tackle the blight that is litter and educate people.

“I would encourage everyone to pick up a piece of litter when they are out for a walk by the river.”