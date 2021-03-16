Leander chief coach to step down

THE chief coach at Leander Club in Henley will be leaving his post at the end of June.

Mark Banks, who was appointed in 2000, has been praised as “instrumental” in the club's successes over the past two decades, including scores of wins at Henley Royal Regatta and gold medals in various age groups at the World Rowing Championships.

Mr Banks introduced women’s training in his first year and the first athletes included Debbie Flood, Frances Houghton and Rebecca Romero, who went on to win an Olympic silver medal in 2004 as part of a women's quad which he coached.

He was made an honorary club member in 2009, an honour bestowed on fewer than 30 people.

The club will now split his duties into two roles, chief women’s coach and chief men’s coach, and hopes to appoint replacements by the summer. It will also host a celebration once coronavirus restrictions allow.

Mr Banks said: “It's been an honour and privilege to be chief coach at Leander for 21 years and I have thoroughly enjoyed it. My success has been the club’s success and I am proud to have been part of a team that contributed to making it the most successful rowing club in the world.

“Although I am leaving, I will never step away from the world of rowing as it is both my life and passion. I am sure the opportunity to contribute in some way to the development of athletes and our sport will always be there.”

Pete Bridge, chairman of the Leander committee, said: “We are very sad to see Mark go – he has given so much to the Club and achieved so much. It is truly the passing of an age. I know he lives and breathes Leander and will remain close at hand to offer his thoughts and advice.”

