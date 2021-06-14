THE Rivertime Boat Trust has appointed Henley communications and sponsorship agency SQN to provide it with public relations support.

Founded in 2006, the trust provides opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged children and adults to enjoy the stretch of the River Thames from Windsor to Oxford.

Based in Henley, the purpose-built boat Rivertime has carried more than 25,000 disabled passengers since 2008, covering 17,500 miles and passing through 4,000 locks. Each year more 200 groups from charities and organisations enjoy trips on the 42ft boat.

The trips enable these groups to enjoy the therapeutic effects of being on the water and provide an experience that they may not have thought possible.

Chris Barrett, chairman of trustees, said: “We believe that SQN is a perfect fit for the trust.

“After a year when we were unable to operate, we are delighted that it is helping us to re-establish and grow the charity so that we can help more disadvantaged children and adults to enjoy time on the River Thames.”

Chris Hughes, managing director of SQN, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with the Rivertime Boat Trust, who provide such an excellent and inspiring opportunity for disabled and disadvantaged children and adults to experience the wonderful River Thames.

“We look forward to helping them raise their profile nationally and shouting loudly about their incredible work.

“It is a pleasure to be able to assist in making a positive impact in and around Henley, which has been home to our own business for 15 years.”

For more information, visit https://rivertimeboat

trust.org.uk