Monday, 09 August 2021

Small regatta

TWENTY-SIX amateur crews competed in this year’s scaled-down Goring and Streatley Regatta on the Thames.

The biennial event was moved to the Goring Gap Boat Club’s headquarters near Lower Basildon and was for competitors only with no public admission or riverside bars and entertainment.

More than 40 crews signed up for the 300m sprint racing but attendance was reduced because a number had been “pinged” by the NHS Test and Trace coronavirus app, meaning they had to self-isolate.

