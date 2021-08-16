Firm accused of heavy-handed tactics with offenders

DISTRICT Enforcement has been criticised for its methods elsewhere.

The company is used by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to enforce environmental crimes as part of a year-long pilot, which runs until October.

But residents there have criticised the way the company operates and one councillor called it “heavy-handed”.

Councillor John Baldwin said: “District Enforcement are over-pushy. It is about residents feeling comfortable that they have appropriate contractors while protecting the reputation of the royal borough.

“I worry that we have carelessly hired a company that has a substantial risk of bringing the council into disrepute and is scaring my residents, which I really don’t like.

“The whole structure of concession contracts makes it inevitable. If a company has a predilection to behave in a particular way and councils encourage that behaviour with these types of contracts, it would be naïve afterwards if they said they had no idea when people complain.

“I am concerned and there is a sufficient number of complaints and notices being issued to say the company is heavy-handed.”

District Enforcement, which keeps the money made from fines, handed out more than 2,700 last year for offences such as littering. Discarded cigarette butts accounted for 75 per cent of these.

Cllr Baldwin said there were many examples of officials had demonstrating a lack of sympathy towards residents.

He said: “I had my first complaint about them a year ago from a resident who was followed.

“She was walking down the street smoking a cigarette. A car kept following her and she was intimidated by it.

“Her response was to run away and throw the cigarette on the floor and she got a ticket for it.

“That led me to investigate what kind of company it is. I made a few phone calls and I heard similar stories.”

A teacher from Maidenhead was fined £400 for leaving a cardboard box on top of a recycling bin at Braywick leisure centre.

There is pressure from a campaign group called “Expose District Enforcement tactics and methods in the royal borough” to drop the provider.

Speaking at a meeting earlier this year, Councillor Gurch Singh said the partnership with District Enforcement had caused “reputational damage” to the council.

Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection, said: “The council has given District Enforcement clear and defined delegated powers, with authorised and trained officers following current legislative guidelines.

“As with all contracts of this nature, the outcomes are reviewed on a regular basis and recommendations will be made on the way forward in the longer term.”