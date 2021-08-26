Novice rower drops in during 150-mile scull challenge

A MAN who is rowing 150 miles for charity passed through Henley during the challenge.

Graeme Gordon, from Marlow, visited the town on the third day of his Source 2 City row.

He was due to finish yesterday (Thursday) at the Tower of London after travelling nearly 180 miles in five days.

Mr Gordon set off from the village of Kemble in Gloucestershire, covering a

13-mile run. He then did a 15-mile cross country bike ride before getting into a single scull rowing boat at Lechlade.

He arrived at Marsh Lock at around 11.30am on Tuesday, along with his support boat, before progressing to Hambleden and then his hometown later that day.

Mr Gordon said: “This is the bit that I have been looking forward to the most. There are so many of my friends and colleagues here and I wanted to make sure it went well. It has been an experience without a shadow of a doubt.

“The first day was not too bad and the part I thought would be the easiest in the cycling was horrendous because of torrential rain. My wheels stopped turning three times because of the mud.”

Mr Gordon, who is the master of the Worshipful Company of Chartered Accountants, has so far raised £20,785 in aid of Marlow RowAbility, the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, the Sheriffs’ & Recorders’ Fund, the Chartered Accountants’ Livery Charity and the Feltmakers’ Livery Charity.

A rowing novice, he took on the challenge after seeing how charities had struggled during the pandemic.

He said: “Charities have been really suffering so I thought I needed to do something substantial.”

Mr Gordon received training from Paralympic gold medallist Naomi Riches.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/

fundraising/source2city2021