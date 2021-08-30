Monday, 30 August 2021

New fish pass

A NEW fish pass is to be installed at Mapledurham weir as part of a series of improvements along the River Thames by the Environment Agency.

Over the winter, the access steps and a short stay mooring path at Goring lock will be rebuilt and the hydraulic lock at Hambleden lock will be upgraded.

