River ‘champion’ attacks vote on reducing sewage

A DECISION by MPs not to vote in favour of reducing sewage discharge into the River Thames has been met with fury.

Henley MP John Howell and Theresa May, MP for Maidenhead, were among those who voted against proposed changes to the Environment Bill.

The amendments passed through the House of Lords with cross-party support but were defeated in the Commons by 268 votes to 204.

Environment Secretary George Eustice recommended MPs reject the changes, which would have put a legal duty on water companies not to pump sewage into rivers.

Twenty-two Conservatives rebelled by voting for the amendments.

The vote was condemned by the Rivers Trust, the Angling Trust and campaign group Surfers Against Sewage as well as Jo Robb, the “River Thames champion” for South Oxfordshire District Council.

She said: “With some 80 miles of continuous river frontage, Henley has more of the River Thames than any other constituency. This beautiful river defines our landscape and our lives.

“These amendments would go some way to protecting our precious river, cutting sewage pollution and improving water quality for people and nature. Our residents and all those who use and love the river want to see an end to sewage dumping. It is a great shame that our MPs decided not to stand up for the River Thames and chose instead to vote down these important amendments.”

Cllr Robb, an open-water swimmer and member of the Henley Mermaids, launched a campaign last year to reduce sewage overflows.

She has called on companies such as Thames Water to make information about sewage discharge available to the public in real time.

This came after the company was fined £2.3million for a “preventable” sewage spill into the Fawley Court ditch and stream that flows into the river in April 2016. The raw sewage contained high ammonia levels and resulted in the death of 1,200 fish.

Mr Howell defended his decision to reject the amendments, saying the process of eliminating sewage completely would be expensive due to the age of the country’s pipe systems.

He said: “The accusation that I voted to allow water companies to pump raw sewage into rivers is far from the truth. It would be just as fair to say that Liberal-Democrat and Labour MPs voted to pump raw sewage into your home given that resolving the problem by their half-baked proposal of sewage discharges would require rebuilding the sewage system and could cost up to £600billion and take many years.

“At each debate I listen carefully to the speech made by the relevant minister. In this case, the speech set out very carefully what we are doing in relation to sewage and what we have already put into the Bill by way of amendments in the House of Lords.”

Mr Howell said the Bill would force water companies and the Environment Agency to publish data on storm overflow operations.

Firms such as Thames Water would be required to publish near real-time data on the operation of storm overflows and to monitor water quality.

Mr Howell said that the water companies would invest £7.1billion in environmental improvements between 2020 and 2025. Of this,

£3.1 billion would be spent on storm overflow improvements.

Matt Rodda, MP for Reading East, said: “I share concerns about sewage pollution and I believe the Government must commit to taking fast action against water companies that pump raw sewage into our rivers, killing wildlife and habitats, without further rollback of environmental protections. This pollution has happened a number of times due to sewage works not being able to cope with high volumes of water in floods or after heavy rain.

“In recent years, customers have faced rising bills while those in charge of water companies have received multi-million pound packages, huge bonuses and dividends.

“The cost of cleaning up our rivers must come from these profits rather than from customers. In the climate and nature emergency, I believe we need a larger strategy to tackle current and future challenges for our water and sewerage system.”

Mrs May did not respond to a request for comment.

A Thames Water spokesman said: “Our aim will always be to try to do the right thing for our rivers and for the communities who love and value them.

“By working with local partners, we’re actively listening to our customers, who want us to do more. Our planned investment in our sewer network and upgrading sewage treatment works across our region will help improve the situation.

“It’s our view that discharges of untreated sewage are simply unacceptable, even when they are legally permitted, and we’ll work with the government, Ofwat and the Environment Agency to accelerate work to stop them being necessary.”